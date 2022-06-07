Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Shares Rise, Continuing Market Swings -- Materials Roundup

06/07/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose, continuing swings in stocks, buffeted by shifts in views about the strength of the economy and the likely path for central banks and interest rates.

A concern is that central banks could act too aggressively as they combat inflation and trigger a slowdown in economic growth or even a recession. "We're still in this constant push and pull about where inflation is going to be, where growth is going to be, and whether we're going to be in a recession or not," said Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros.

Gold prices closed modestly higher as the precious metal recovered from back-to-back losses.

Bayer's $63 billion bet on Monsanto is finally showing signs of paying off as food shortages stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine drive demand for seeds and pesticides to boost global crop production. Among Europe's best-performing large stocks this year, the German agricultural-chemicals and pharmaceutical giant is up 41%. That is ahead of rivals including BASF, which is also based in Germany, and New York-listed Corteva.

Steel manufacturer Nucor is seeking to tap into a growing market with the formation of a new business unit focused on serving the utility, transportation and telecommunication sectors. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1723ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pUtilities Shares Rise but Lag Broader Market -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:49pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:47pTechnology Shares Rise Amid Economic Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls -0.0003% to 95.14. -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Gains 0.13% to $1.0707 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Gains 0.45% to $1.2589 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Gains 0.54% to 132.60 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pFinancial Shares Climb as Investors Weigh Inflation -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:36pConsumer Shares Edge Higher Despite Big Profit Warning -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:31pHealthcare Shares Rise With Vaccine News in Focus -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, MetLife, Microsoft, National G..
3Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Interim statement as at 31 March 2022
4PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL TO DEVELOP SHELL'S FUEL STATIONS NETWORK IN RUSSIA..
5After rough run, Kohl's surges on potential takeover

HOT NEWS