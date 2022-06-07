Materials Shares Rise, Continuing Market Swings -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose, continuing swings in stocks, buffeted by shifts in views about the strength of the economy and the likely path for central banks and interest rates.

A concern is that central banks could act too aggressively as they combat inflation and trigger a slowdown in economic growth or even a recession. "We're still in this constant push and pull about where inflation is going to be, where growth is going to be, and whether we're going to be in a recession or not," said Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros.

Gold prices closed modestly higher as the precious metal recovered from back-to-back losses.

Bayer's $63 billion bet on Monsanto is finally showing signs of paying off as food shortages stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine drive demand for seeds and pesticides to boost global crop production. Among Europe's best-performing large stocks this year, the German agricultural-chemicals and pharmaceutical giant is up 41%. That is ahead of rivals including BASF, which is also based in Germany, and New York-listed Corteva.

Steel manufacturer Nucor is seeking to tap into a growing market with the formation of a new business unit focused on serving the utility, transportation and telecommunication sectors.

