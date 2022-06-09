Materials Shares Sink Amid Uncertainty Ahead of Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as investors awaited inflation data that will help determine the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes this year.

Traders and strategists say the inflation data could heavily influence the next stretch of trading for markets, and help shape the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decisions for later this year. The Fed's June meeting will occur next week, and the central bank is widely expected to raise its key interest rate by a half-percentage point - a move it is expected to replicate in July.

Gold prices fell following back-to-back gains after the European Central Bank said it would raise interest rates in July for the first time in more than a decade, while also putting a larger half-point increase on the map for September, unless high inflation in Europe starts to recede.

Trading in the U.S. remained lackluster ahead of May inflation data due out Friday.

Meanwhile, wheat output in the European Union is expected to fall this year, according to a closely followed survey, threatening to crimp supply from one of the world's biggest growers at a time when the war in Ukraine has bottled up exports from that country and from Russia.

