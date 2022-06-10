Log in
News: Latest News
Materials Shares Sink as Inflation Continues to Rise -- Materials Roundup

06/10/2022 | 10:00pm BST
Producers of metals and other raw materials sank as a higher-than-expected inflation reading for May injected renewed volatility into the market.

Gold prices headed higher as investors turned to safe havens, but not before briefly tumbling to their lowest levels in three weeks early in the session.

Bayer notched a third consecutive court victory in the U.S. over its Roundup weedkiller after a jury in Missouri rejected a claim that it causes cancer days before an eagerly anticipated Supreme Court announcement on a key case. The Supreme Court is expected to announce next week whether it will hear Bayer's bid to dismiss a Roundup case. Should the court take up the case and ultimately find in favor of the German agricultural and pharmaceutical giant, Bayer says it would largely end thousands of claims that have dogged it since taking over Monsanto, the product's original owner, in 2018.

Chemical maker TPC Group asked a bankruptcy court to find that investment firms Cerberus Capital Management and Bayside Capital can't pursue litigation against the claims of other bondholders, saying that a combined 10% stake in a $930 million bond is too small to give the minority holders the right to sue. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1659ET

