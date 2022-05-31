Materials Shares Sink to Cap Volatile Month of Trading -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell, ending the month on a downbeat note after last week's rally.

Gold futures lost ground Tuesday, with the yellow metal suffering a second straight monthly loss after a surge by the U.S. dollar in May.

Meanwhile, fund selling that pressured prices for grains Tuesday also weighed down livestock futures, with the most active live-cattle contract falling 1.5%.

In corporate news, South Africa-based miner Gold Fields Ltd. said it has agreed to buy Yamana Gold Inc. in an all-stock deal that values the Canadian company at $6.7 billion, as it seeks to make up for expected declines in production from its existing projects.

