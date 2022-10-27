Advanced search
Materials Shares Slip Amid Economic Uncertainty -- Materials Roundup

10/27/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials slipped amid continued uncertainty about the economy.

The U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter, even as consumer and business spending buckled under the weight of high inflation and rising interest rates.

"Domestic demand slowed as consumption moderated and housing retrenched," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

"The pace of inventory rebuilding has slowed rapidly, consistent with the rise in inventory-to-sales ratios and slower demand."

Anglo Australian mining giant Rio Tinto said in an open letter to shareholders its Mongolian gold-and-copper mining venture Turquoise Hill will need an additional $3.6 billion to realize the full potential of the mine.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1706ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.48% 35.87 Delayed Quote.-19.76%
RIO TINTO PLC -3.70% 4664 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
