Materials Shares Tumble Amid China Worries -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials sank amid concerns about growth in China.

Growth across a range of Chinese economic indicators pulled back sharply in August, as a new outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant and tighter government regulations on the property market hit consumer spending and the housing sector.

Stock indexes in China and Hong Kong fell, driven by gathering fears around an economic slowdown and debt problems with giant property developer China Evergrande.

Gold futures suffered the sharpest daily decline in almost six weeks as the dollar and Treasury yields popped higher. Investors noted that prices for precious metals are expected to be choppy as investors await clarity from the Federal Reserve next week on its plans for tapering bond purchases that provided liquidity to markets during the worst of the pandemic back in the spring of 2020.

Metals traders also will be watching for clues on the timing of eventual interest-rate hikes. The Fed's two-day gathering is set for Sept. 21-22.

Soaring natural-gas prices in Britain have prompted U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings to close two U.K. plants, in a sign that Europe's energy crunch is affecting industry as the economy struggles with several other disruptions amid the recovery from the pandemic. Businesses across Britain are complaining about high energy costs, with some steelmakers forced to halt production for periods during the day as the price of electricity rises almost seven times higher than at the same point last year.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1722ET