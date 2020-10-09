Materials Shares Up Amid Optimism for Another Round of Stimulus -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid optimism for a stimulus deal.

The White House is preparing a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief offer, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions -- partly closing the gap in negotiations with congressional Democrats as time runs short to pass any package before the election.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed the new proposal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) Friday, the latest in a series of start-and-stop negotiations.

Gold futures settled Friday at their highest in three weeks, up roughly 1% from a week ago as the U.S. dollar lost ground. A weaker dollar can benefit gold and other commodities priced in it, as it makes them less expensive to users of other currencies.

Wheat prices have hit their highest level in more than five years in reaction to scorching weather, concerns over food insecurity brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and the lockdowns put in place to fight it.

