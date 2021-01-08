Log in
Materials Slip After Jobs Report, Talk Of Trump Impeachment -- Materials Roundup

01/08/2021 | 05:05pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after weak jobs data and as Democrats called for the removal of President Trump.

Gold futures fell sharply after a quiet session Thursday, which one strategist said indicated the markets were not anticipating the storming of the Capitol to cause broader social unrest.

"The fact remains, in time of crisis where you have safe havens, gold will move up," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"The market felt that [the mob violence] was going to be controlled, that it was a one-off."

U.S. employers shrank payrolls by 140,000 jobs in December, reflecting a second wave of restaurant and hotel shutdowns caused by the second wave of Covid 19 outbreaks.

Stocks slid mid-session after reports that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia opposed another round of stimulus checks. Sen. Manchin clarified his position later, saying he would only support sending checks to people in urgent need.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-21 1704ET

