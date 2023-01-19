Materials Slip After Mixed Earnings -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after one bellwether reported a significant slowdown in growth.
Shares of aluminum maker Alcoa tumbled after the aluminum maker reported a 20% decline in revenue in the fourth quarter, as slowing manufacturing activity worldwide weighed down prices for both alumina and aluminum.
The materials sector is anticipated to report a drop in fourth-quarter earnings, according to data from research firm Refinitiv.
BHP Group, the world's largest miner by production, reported a sharp increase in second-quarter production of steelmaking coal and copper, and a small lift in iron-ore output.
Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-19-23 1654ET