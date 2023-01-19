Advanced search
Materials Slip After Mixed Earnings -- Materials Roundup

01/19/2023 | 04:55pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after one bellwether reported a significant slowdown in growth.

Shares of aluminum maker Alcoa tumbled after the aluminum maker reported a 20% decline in revenue in the fourth quarter, as slowing manufacturing activity worldwide weighed down prices for both alumina and aluminum.

The materials sector is anticipated to report a drop in fourth-quarter earnings, according to data from research firm Refinitiv.

BHP Group, the world's largest miner by production, reported a sharp increase in second-quarter production of steelmaking coal and copper, and a small lift in iron-ore output.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1654ET

