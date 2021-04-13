Materials Slip As Traders Hedge On Commodities Price View - Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for commodities prices.

Copper futures rose slightly but remain well off recent highs as investors backed off bets on a new commodities "supercycle."

Strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management said the "reflation trade," which saw investors rush into the materials sector earlier this year, betting on a rapid global economic recovery, was set to make a comeback.

"While the EU's vaccination drive has lagged the U.S. and U.K., weakening the near-term growth outlook, we are starting to see signs of a turnaround," said strategists at UBS, in a note to clients.

Central Asia Metals reported production drops in both its Kazakh and Macedonian mines in the first quarter.

