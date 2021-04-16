Materials Strengthen As Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar weakened against other currencies.

North American freight spending surged to a new high in March on higher cargo volumes and tight trucking capacity that is pushing up shipping costs, suggesting rising demand for commodities.

Copper futures held near recent highs, after analysis from Wall Street brokerage Goldman Sachs Group earlier in the week suggested U.S. green-infrastructure building will cause a surge in demand for the metal.

