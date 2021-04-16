Log in
Materials Strengthen As Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup

04/16/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar weakened against other currencies.

North American freight spending surged to a new high in March on higher cargo volumes and tight trucking capacity that is pushing up shipping costs, suggesting rising demand for commodities.

Copper futures held near recent highs, after analysis from Wall Street brokerage Goldman Sachs Group earlier in the week suggested U.S. green-infrastructure building will cause a surge in demand for the metal.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-21 1643ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.26% 0.77317 Delayed Quote.0.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.41% 1.38394 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.30% 0.7994 Delayed Quote.1.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.19805 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.37% 0.013417 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.44% 0.71426 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.11% 342.31 Delayed Quote.28.38%
