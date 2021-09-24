Materials Tick Down As Traders Digest Fed's Taper Plans -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down as traders digested the Federal Reserve's intentions to taper bond purchases.

By gradually withdrawing monetary stimulus, the Fed is trying to rein in inflation, a phenomenon that has been favorable for metals prices. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to the inflation outlook, ticked down.

The price of orange juice on U.S. store shelves neared an all-time high as severe weather threatened growing regions such as Florida. The average price per gallon of orange juice rose to $7.60 per gallon this week, according to data-gathering firm Nielsen.

