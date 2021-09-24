Log in
Materials Tick Down As Traders Digest Fed's Taper Plans -- Materials Roundup

09/24/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down as traders digested the Federal Reserve's intentions to taper bond purchases.

By gradually withdrawing monetary stimulus, the Fed is trying to rein in inflation, a phenomenon that has been favorable for metals prices. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to the inflation outlook, ticked down.

The price of orange juice on U.S. store shelves neared an all-time high as severe weather threatened growing regions such as Florida. The average price per gallon of orange juice rose to $7.60 per gallon this week, according to data-gathering firm Nielsen. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1624ET

HOT NEWS