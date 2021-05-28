Log in
Materials Tick Down On Commodity-Price Outlook - Materials Roundup

05/28/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for commodities prices.

There were signs this week that efforts from Beijing to rein in materials prices were bearing fruit, as the price of iron ore, copper and lumber levelled off.

Copper futures fell almost 1% in London Friday, although the key industrial metal is up around 3% on the week. Iron-ore's record prices are encouraging a wave of investment in mining ventures, but companies are managing growth with an eye to the last boom, which ended in multiple pit closures and abandoned developments, as reported earlier.

The U.S. banned imports of tuna, swordfish and other seafood from a Chinese fishery company, citing evidence of forced labor on its distant-water vessels. It's the latest sign of tensions on trade and human rights between the U.S. and China. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-28-21 1726ET

HOT NEWS