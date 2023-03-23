Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the implications of a banking crisis.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday argued that the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank should not worry Americans because these banks' problems were not widespread. Mr. Powell's approach has failed to restore confidence in the banking sector, however, and shares of several vulnerable mid-sized banks lost ground Thursday.

Gold futures, which investors often purchase during times of financial crisis, topped $2,000 an ounce for the first time in more than a year.

03-23-23 1732ET