  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Materials Up After Comments from Fed's Powell -- Materials Roundup

11/30/2022 | 04:58pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted the central bank will raise interest rates by a more modest half percentage point at its next meeting.

Mr. Powell said there remained a path to a "softish landing" in the economy, spurring hopes that a deep recession could be averted.

"I think that is probably going to be the big theme over these next couple of months as we start to see further signs the economy is weakening...and as some people remain unconvinced that inflation will come down and severe recession fears start to percolate again," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst Oanda Group.

Gross domestic product, the official scorecard for the economy, was revised up to 2.9% from a 2.6% rate of growth in the preliminary reading issued last month.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1657ET

