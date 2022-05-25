Materials Up After Fed Minutes -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after Federal Reserve minutes from a meeting earlier this month were not as hawkish as some market participants had feared.

The minutes indicated most Fed rate-setting board members favored 50-basis-point increases for the "next couple of meetings."

The minutes also indicated debate over how the aggressive rate policy would affect labor markets.

Russia is open to easing its blockade of Ukraine's ports along the Black Sea if sanctions on Moscow are lifted, a Russian official said, amid global concern about food inflation and shortages. Grain futures fell as weather patterns looked set to boost spring crops in the U.S.

Copper futures slipped, amid ongoing concerns about Covid-19 cases and policy responses in China.

