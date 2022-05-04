Log in
Materials Up After Fed Rate Move, Powell Comments -- Materials Roundup

05/04/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose sharply after the Federal Reserve made its most aggressive policy change in decades.

The central bank's rate-setting committee approved a rare half-percentage-point interest rate increase and announced plans to shrink its $9 trillion asset portfolio starting next month in a full-bore attempt to reduce inflation that is running at a four-decade high.

"He said the economy is strong, and he pointed out over and over again during the press conference that business spending is strong, and, in addition, there are cash-rich consumers at the upper end," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse boosted their earnings targets for miners such as Anglo American and Glencore due to expectations that the prices of bulk commodities, including coal, will continue to rise because of "further disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war (thermal coal, iron ore) and Covid lockdowns in China (metallurgical coal)."


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1635ET

