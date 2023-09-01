Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after jobs growth was relatively muted, spurring hopes for Federal Reserve restraint.

The U.S. added 187,000 jobs last month, even as wage-growth moderated, developments that may indicate the economy is running neither too hot nor too cold.

"Goldilocks comes knocking," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

The chief financial officer of Australian mineral giant Fortescue Metals Group's lucrative mining unit quit only two months and just days after the chief executive of the same unit abruptly left the company.

Botswana's diamond production is forecast to remain flat on year in 2023, the International Monetary Fund said.

Europe's largest copper producer Aurubis said it might face losses of hundreds of millions of euros stemming from a theft within its recycled materials business, the latest in a string of fraud-related incidents to hit the metals industry this year.

German steelmaker Salzgitter, a major holder of Aurubis shares, withdrew its financial projections because of the theft.

