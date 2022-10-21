Materials Up After Reports on Fed Plans -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after reports that the Federal Reserve was considering slowing the pace of rate hikes.

"Short of an actual pivot, this is as good as it's going to get," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. The dollar weakened against rivals in the wake of the reports.

The Bank of Japan made a surprise intervention to bolster the yen after a prolonged slide. One brokerage said the records of such interventions are mixed.

"Without a change in the underlying macro fundamentals, these types of interventions can slow the pace of moves but are unlikely to change the direction on a sustained basis," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to the level of the dollar and the outlook for interest rates, rose 1.2% to $1651 an ounce.

