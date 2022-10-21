Advanced search
Materials Up After Reports on Fed Plans -- Materials Roundup

10/21/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after reports that the Federal Reserve was considering slowing the pace of rate hikes.

"Short of an actual pivot, this is as good as it's going to get," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. The dollar weakened against rivals in the wake of the reports.

The Bank of Japan made a surprise intervention to bolster the yen after a prolonged slide. One brokerage said the records of such interventions are mixed.

"Without a change in the underlying macro fundamentals, these types of interventions can slow the pace of moves but are unlikely to change the direction on a sustained basis," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to the level of the dollar and the outlook for interest rates, rose 1.2% to $1651 an ounce. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1631ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.01% 94.215 Delayed Quote.12.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.64% 0.63809 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.03% 166.798 Delayed Quote.7.81%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.67% 1.1296 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.74% 108.195 Delayed Quote.19.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.97% 0.73264 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.86% 145.589 Delayed Quote.11.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.84% 0.98597 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
GOLD 1.81% 1656.18 Delayed Quote.-11.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -1.82% 1.782214 Delayed Quote.17.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012103 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 1.11% 0.6757 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 1.38% 238.52 Delayed Quote.46.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.15% 84.977 Delayed Quote.7.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.59% 0.57562 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -1.67% 147.658 Delayed Quote.30.21%
