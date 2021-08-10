Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Up After Senate Passes Infrastructure Bill -- Materials Roundup

08/10/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied after the Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The Senate passed the bill with bipartisan support, as 19 Republican senators joined 50 Democrats voting in favor. The legislation would mark one of the most substantial federal investments in roads, bridges and rail in decades, but faces a narrow path to passage in the House of Representatives where progressive members of Congress seek to tie the bill to a broader multi-trillion dollar budget resolution.

"The big uncertainty is if the partisan budget resolution is chopped down too much, will progressives refuse to [pass] all infrastructure legislation?" said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

In one sign of ongoing concerns about the outlook for consumer demand in China, lean hog futures fell to their lowest since March. Wheat futures rose after reports that the harvest in Russia will be millions of tons short of forecast. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1645ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pChile's record-breaking drought makes climate change 'very easy' to see
RE
05:09pFinancials Up On Infrastructure Bill -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:08pFED'S EVANS : Wants 'few more' job reports before bond taper
RE
05:05pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 35,991,203 as of yesterday vs 35,824,258 in previous report on aug 9
RE
05:04pU.S. reaches deal with Mexican auto parts subsidiary Tridonex
RE
05:00pUstr says tridonex to provide training to workers on their rights to collective bargaining, freedom of association, stay neutral in any union elections
RE
05:00pUstr says tridonex to provide severance, 6 months of back pay to at least 154 workers dismissed from tridonex plant in matamoros, for total of $600,000
RE
05:00pUstr says tridonex agrees to support rights of workers to determine union representation without coercion, protect them from intimidation during votes
RE
04:57pConsumer Cos Down As Delta Variant Fears Subside Somewhat -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:51pHealth Care Down On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5IMV INC. : IMV : Announces Final Topline Results of the DeCidE1 Clinical Trial in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian C..

HOT NEWS