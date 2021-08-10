Materials Up After Senate Passes Infrastructure Bill -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied after the Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The Senate passed the bill with bipartisan support, as 19 Republican senators joined 50 Democrats voting in favor. The legislation would mark one of the most substantial federal investments in roads, bridges and rail in decades, but faces a narrow path to passage in the House of Representatives where progressive members of Congress seek to tie the bill to a broader multi-trillion dollar budget resolution.

"The big uncertainty is if the partisan budget resolution is chopped down too much, will progressives refuse to [pass] all infrastructure legislation?" said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

In one sign of ongoing concerns about the outlook for consumer demand in China, lean hog futures fell to their lowest since March. Wheat futures rose after reports that the harvest in Russia will be millions of tons short of forecast.

