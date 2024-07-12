Producers of metals and other raw materials rose, testing all-time highs after weak wholesale inflation data further increased the odds of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Gold futures ticked down but remained within shouting distance of all-time highs, trading around $2400 an ounce. Corn futures settled higher, finding support from data showing that U.S. corn use, a proxy for demand, rose more than supply.

BHP Group will shutter its Australian nickel operations later this year due to a global glut of the metal, one of the key ingredients in batteries for electric vehicles.

