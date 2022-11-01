Advanced search
Materials Up Ahead of Fed Decision -- Materials Roundup

11/01/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked up ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision Wednesday.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to movements in rates and currencies, rose. Many major miners struggled during third-quarter earnings season, missing production targets, but most remain sanguine on the outlook for demand, according to one brokerage.

"Companies seem well positioned to weather a downturn. Medium-term dynamics for several commodities looks robust, and comments on the outlook for mining capex suggest a willingness to continue to invest through the cycle," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a note to clients.

Arconic said there were "several interested parties" in acquiring the aluminum maker's Russian operations. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1723ET

