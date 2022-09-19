Materials Up Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid hopes that the most dire predictions of Federal Reserve interest-rate policy would be averted.

The Fed Funds futures market overwhelmingly foreshadows a 75-basis-point rate increase, with a small chance of a full percentage-point raise, said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at money manager Nuveen Investments, in a note to clients.

The Fed has made clear its resolve to continue its inflation fight, even if that means inflicting pain on businesses and households, Ms Malik said.

Shares of Kinross Gold rallied, booking their largest percentage increase since January 2021, after the miner divulged plans to buy back $300 million in shares over the remainder of this year.

