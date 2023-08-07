Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid economic-growth hopes, ahead of key inflation data.

The materials sector saw a surprisingly prevalent rate of shortfalls in revenue for the second quarter, said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

More broadly, however, the outlook for earnings and economic growth in the second half of the year is considerably brighter than the first half, said Joyce, citing the GDPNow estimate tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, which estimates that third-quarter GDP growth is running at a 3.9% rate.

"To me, things are looking more encouraging today than they were say a month ago," said Joyce.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-07-23 1747ET