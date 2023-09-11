Producers of metals and other raw materials rose ahead of inflation data.

One strategist said the data will be the last clue as to how the Federal Reserve may act at their September meeting. "You would assume as they continue to say they're being so data dependent that they'll likely be paying attention to both consumer price inflation and the core CPI," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

The White House and Saudi Arabia are in talks to secure metals in Africa needed for both countries' energy transitions, as the U.S. tries to curb China's dominance in the electric-vehicle supply chain and the kingdom looks to buy $15 billion in global mining stakes, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Recent analysis of lithium reserves in Nevada could also have a bearing on U.S. energy policy, according to Joyce. "If as nation, we are moving toward an EV-centric model, then knowing we no longer need to import as much lithium seems to make an EPA mandate that much more likely," said Joyce.

