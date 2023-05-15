Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid deal activity.

Gold mining giant Newmont agreed to buy Australian gold and copper producer Newcrest for $17.5 billion, raising its bid in an effort to capitalize on increased demand for copper in the electrification era.

Gold futures remained elevated after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the White House and congressional Republicans remained "far apart" after he met with President Biden to negotiate on the debt ceiling.

