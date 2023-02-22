Advanced search
Materials Up Amid Mixed Earnings -- Materials Roundup

02/22/2023 | 05:32pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid mixed earnings in the sector.

Shares of Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest miner by market capitalization, fell sharply after it said annual profit contracted by more than 40% to $12.42 billion, withered by lower prices for copper and iron ore.

Gold prices fell in late electronic trading after the Federal Reserve's minutes underscored the likelihood of more interest rate increases.

Canadian gold miner Wheaton Precious Metals fell after it forecast 2023 production in line with 2022 levels. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.51% 1825.82 Delayed Quote.0.99%
RIO TINTO PLC -3.56% 5983 Delayed Quote.7.00%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.28% 2391.78 Real-time Quote.0.33%
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. -2.06% 55.59 Delayed Quote.7.30%
