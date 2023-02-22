Materials Up Amid Mixed Earnings -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid mixed earnings in the sector.

Shares of Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest miner by market capitalization, fell sharply after it said annual profit contracted by more than 40% to $12.42 billion, withered by lower prices for copper and iron ore.

Gold prices fell in late electronic trading after the Federal Reserve's minutes underscored the likelihood of more interest rate increases.

Canadian gold miner Wheaton Precious Metals fell after it forecast 2023 production in line with 2022 levels.

