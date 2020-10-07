Materials Up Amid Renewed Chance Of Stimulus Legislation -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied after President Trump seemed to soften his position on stimulus negotiations.

Federal Reserve officials wrestled last month with how to apply their new policy framework to an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, according to minutes of their Sept. 15 - 16 meeting released Wednesday. In the end, the Fed signalled that it would not raise interest rates for at least three years.

The pandemic is still weighing on economic activity, said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

"Parts of New York City and the area have shut down again because of localized spikes in infections," said Mr. Pursche.

"I'm sure the same is happening in other parts of country...I have a hard time imagining that we won't see an increase in cases as the weather cools down."

