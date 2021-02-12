Materials Up As Dollar Remains Under Pressure -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose on the session as the dollar remained under pressure.

Gold futures ticked down on the session, but finished the week with gains as the dollar lost ground against a basket of other currencies.

There's some evidence that traders are turning away from gold, long the standard hedge against inflation, to other metals. Platinum prices rose this week to the brink of a six-year high, in a move that analysts attributed to inflation concerns triggered by the weakening dollar and the increased price of oil and financial assets.

Silver, which has become a favorite of day traders, is also rising in profile as an inflation hedge. Industrial-metals miners rebounded late in the week after strong earnings from ArcelorMittal.

