Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Up As Dollar Remains Under Pressure -- Materials Roundup

02/12/2021 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose on the session as the dollar remained under pressure.

Gold futures ticked down on the session, but finished the week with gains as the dollar lost ground against a basket of other currencies.

There's some evidence that traders are turning away from gold, long the standard hedge against inflation, to other metals. Platinum prices rose this week to the brink of a six-year high, in a move that analysts attributed to inflation concerns triggered by the weakening dollar and the increased price of oil and financial assets.

Silver, which has become a favorite of day traders, is also rising in profile as an inflation hedge. Industrial-metals miners rebounded late in the week after strong earnings from ArcelorMittal. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-21 1653ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -0.54% 18.686 Real-time Quote.-0.49%
GOLD -0.22% 1823.01 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST 0.08% 25.09 End-of-day quote.2.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.86% 62.58 Delayed Quote.18.47%
SILVER 1.27% 27.3285 Delayed Quote.2.52%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 3.04 End-of-day quote.23.58%
WTI 2.89% 59.609 Delayed Quote.21.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58aANALYSIS : How McDonald's plans to bring back traffic with new cheaper chicken sandwiches
RE
10:54aMcdonald's to pull buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich from menu when launching cheaper new alternative, company says
RE
10:54aBRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America CEO Moynihan's pay falls more than 7% in 2020
RE
10:54aMaterials Up As Dollar Remains Under Pressure -- Materials Roundup
DJ
10:52aEnergy Up As Yemen Violence, U.S. Weather Buoy Oil-And-Gas Prices -- Energy Roundup
DJ
10:49aNorway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says
RE
10:47aVIX 'fear gauge' ends below 20 for first time in nearly a year
RE
10:46aS&P 500 hits record peak as stocks post weekly gain
RE
10:40aNorway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says
RE
10:39aCanadian dollar holds on to weekly gain as Wall Street rallies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4S&P 500 hits record peak as stocks post weekly gain
5FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ