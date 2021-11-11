Materials Up On ArcelorMittal Earnings, Freeport Rally -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after strong earnings for one major metals processor and amid inflation bets.

ArcelorMittal shares surged after Mittal, one of the world's largest steelmakers by volume, said higher sales motivated a swing to a third-quarter profit.

Shares of Freeport McMoRan rose by more than 9% as inflationary forces and demand for electrification looked set to drive copper prices higher.

Swiss chemicals company Sika agreed to acquire German construction chemicals concern MBCC Group from an affiliate of investment firm Lone Star Funds for about $5.99 billion.

Firering Strategic Minerals has raised $5.4 million to fund a lithium mining venture in the Ivory Coast.

