Materials Up On Chinese Data, Fed Hopes -- Materials Roundup

09/15/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose slightly on strong Chinese economic data and anticipation of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve and Congress.

The Trump administration moved to drop tariffs, reimposed just last month, on Canadian aluminum, a swift reversal of a policy that had drawn widespread criticism from U.S. businesses and had dented U.S.-Canada relations.

Copper futures slipped into the red late in London trading after strong economic data from China boosted the industrial metal price to a two-year high earlier in the session. Chinese retail sales, factory production, investment and property activity, all improved and the urban unemployment rate edged down, according to China's state-run statistics bureau, indicating that the recovery continues apace in the first major nation to undergo a Covid-19 economic lockdown.

Separately, the World Trade Organization ruled that some of the Trump administration's tariffs against China were imposed in violation of international trading rules, a conclusion that's unlikely to have consequences due to the suspension of the WTO's appellate functions. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

