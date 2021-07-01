Materials Up On Cyclical Bias Ahead Of Jobs Data - Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders rotated into cyclical, value sectors ahead of Friday's jobs report.

Commodity prices continued to level off, as a spike in lumber and copper prices faded into memory. Lumber futures are trading around half of their peak levels from earlier this year, while copper futures have retreated 11% from their highs. "I agree with what the Fed says that this is all very transitory and the underlying data have supported that," said Oliver Pursche, vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"When you look at a pandemic environment like the one that we're coming out of, you have to look at price moves over a two-year period as opposed to a one-year period, and, when you do that, there's really no material inflation." In the specific instance of lumber prices, Mr. Pursche said, work by brokerage JPMorgan suggested that timber prices paid by sawmills did not track the increase in processed wood prices, suggesting that the issue was always more of a supply-chain issue than a lasting shift in supply-and-demand dynamics.

New weekly unemployment claims fell by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 364,000 in the week ended June 26 from the prior week's revised total of 415,000, the Labor Department said, a new post-pandemic low that was seen as auguring well for the June jobs report.

The Congressional Budget Office lifted its forecasts for economic growth, inflation and federal budget deficits this year, following the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package enacted in March.

