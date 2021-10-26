Log in
Materials Up On Inflation Bets -- Materials Roundup

10/26/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders rotated into sectors that stand to gain from periods of inflation.

With the Federal Reserve clearly signalling it has no intention to raise interest rates in the short term, there may be room for cyclical, inflation-leaning sectors like materials to run further, according to one strategist.

Concerns about another economic slowdown induced by a spike in Covid infections may also be overstated.

"I think the effect of each and every Covid wave has been less and less than the one we all remember most one from April of last year, the one that shut down the economy," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at money manager Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

"We're now on the third wave, and each and every one of them has been met with less economic disruption."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1639ET

HOT NEWS