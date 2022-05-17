Materials Up Sharply as Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose sharply as the dollar dropped against rivals in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal "Future of Everything Festival," Mr. Powell said further 50-basis-point rate increases were on the table, barring unexpected developments in economic data.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to movements in the greenback, continued their rebound from a recent three-month low, rising 0.3% to settle at $1,818.90 an ounce.

First Helium shares rose after the helium producer said it plans to drill two prospective helium targets in the second quarter in Alberta.

