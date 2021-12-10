Log in
Materials Up Slightly Amid Trepidation About Growth Outlook -- Materials Roundup

12/10/2021 | 04:30pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose, in volatile trading, as a surge in inflation was viewed as a mixed blessing for the sector.

The Labor Department said the consumer-price index advanced 6.8% in November from the same month a year earlier, the biggest rise in the inflation gauge since 1982.

"Inflationary pressures are building in the economy and that is going to force the Fed's hand," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at brokerage Independent Advisor Alliance, in a note to clients.

"Specifically, the Fed is going to have to increase the pace of their tapering plans - potentially reducing their buying twice as quickly, down by $30 billion-per-month instead of $15 billion-per-month."

Gold futures edged higher to complete their first weekly gain since the week ended Nov. 12.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1629ET

HOT NEWS