Materials Up Slightly On Outlook For Metals Prices -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose slightly as investors weighed the outlook for metals prices.

Copper futures slipped in New York trading, bringing losses to 3.6% for the week, after Chinese officials raised the prospect of the state intervening to tame the upward spiral in commodities prices.

On the flip side, Chinese producers of manganese, by far the largest contingent of processors for a metal that's become increasingly important to battery manufacturing, are moving towards creation of what some economists say amounts to a manganese cartel. That's pushing up global manganese prices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

