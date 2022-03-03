Log in
Materials Up Slightly on Inflation Implications of War -- Materials Roundup

03/03/2022 | 05:16pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose slightly as traders bought into sectors with more to gain from inflation.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked a surge in wheat futures, which have risen by one third in four days, on track for the biggest weekly rise since at least 1959.

In the latest inflationary turn of events, a giant Ukrainian steel mill owned by ArcelorMittal closed, shutting one the country's largest pieces of industry after days of holding out.

Russia deepened its military offensive in southern Ukraine, penetrating the city of Kherson and pushing toward Zaporizhya, as another round of talks failed to reach an agreement on a cease-fire and Russian President Vladmir Putin vowed to continue the assault. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -0.43% 29.08 Real-time Quote.3.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 6.62% 108.75 Delayed Quote.44.75%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
