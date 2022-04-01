Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Materials Up after Strong March Jobs Report -- Materials Roundup

04/01/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after a strong jobs report spurred demand for cyclical sectors.

The spike in commodity prices that accompanied the outbreak of the Ukraine war is gradually easing. Corn futures gave back some of their Thursday gains, which were sparked by reports of reduced planting in the U.S.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to the interest-rate outlook, fell this week. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-22 1627ET

