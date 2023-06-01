Producers of metals and other raw materials rose sharply on hopes that the U.S. would avert a default.

With the U.S. Treasury's cash reserves dwindling rapidly, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) warned colleagues against stalling, seeking to rush through legislation to raise the nation's borrowing limit before Monday's deadline.

Neometals said lithium-ion battery recycling technology from its joint venture, Primobius, is showing promise in recovering copper, cobalt and copper.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-23 1743ET