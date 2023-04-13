Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied after a surprisingly sharp drop in wholesale inflation weighed on the dollar.

The producer-price index fell 0.5% in March from the prior month, compared with a revised flat reading in January, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The annual rate of wholesale inflation slowed to 2.7%, far below peaks from last year, but still above pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. dollar hit 12-month lows against the euro and other major currencies as investors positioned themselves for a pivot in Federal Reserve policy in response to a series of softer inflation data points.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to Fed policy and dollar levels, tested all-time highs above $2050 an ounce.

Canadian miner Teck Resources rejected an updated roughly $23 billion merger offer from metals-trading giant Glencore, saying its own plan to split into two independent companies was in the best interest of its shareholders. Glencore has sought to address shareholder concerns about its thermal-coal business and boosted the cash component of its offer.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1658ET