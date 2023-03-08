Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell conducted his second day of testimony on Capitol Hill.

The U.S. dollar was flat against other currencies, alleviating pressure on commodity prices.

U.S. private payrolls rose by 242,000 in February, according to the payroll services firm ADP, a robust reading that some traders took as a sign the central bank would have to become even more aggressive to contain inflation.

"It appears that Wall Street is getting ready for a recession," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients. How bad of a recession will depend on what happens with these next few inflation reports."

