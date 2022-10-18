Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Materials Up as Dollar Remains Under Pressure -- Materials Roundup

10/18/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar lingered near recent lows.

The dollar has become a widely sought after holding for those seeking to shield themselves from a 10-month rout in risky equities, commodities and bonds. Weakening in the dollar alleviates pressure on commodity prices, and bodes well for risky sectors such as materials. One money manager said the flight from risk is far from over.

"Major central banks look likely to keep tightening rates until the first quarter of 2023; economic growth will likely continue to slow into the start of the new year; and global financial markets are vulnerable to stress while monetary policy continues to tighten," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

Grain futures fell as the United Nations and Russia undertook negotiations on keeping Black Sea export routes open.

Rio Tinto agreed to update a decades-old joint venture with closely held Wright Prospecting, seeking to develop an iron-ore deposit in remote northwest Australia. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1625ET

HOT NEWS