Materials Up as Dollar Retreat Continues -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar continued to slide against rivals.

The perception that the Federal Reserve is planning to end its rate-increase cycle because of moderating inflation has whittled away at the dollar.

The price of dollar-sensitive gold hit a psychological milestone, closing above $1900 an ounce for the first time since April.

A giant salt mine has become a focal point on the most fiercely contested front line in Ukraine, as Russia's Wagner paramilitary group sets its sights on taking the resource close to the contested city of Soledar.

01-13-23 1732ET