  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Materials Up as Dollar Retreat Continues -- Materials Roundup

01/13/2023 | 05:33pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar continued to slide against rivals.

The perception that the Federal Reserve is planning to end its rate-increase cycle because of moderating inflation has whittled away at the dollar.

The price of dollar-sensitive gold hit a psychological milestone, closing above $1900 an ounce for the first time since April.

A giant salt mine has become a focal point on the most fiercely contested front line in Ukraine, as Russia's Wagner paramilitary group sets its sights on taking the resource close to the contested city of Soledar. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.2223 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.7462 Delayed Quote.0.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.08319 Delayed Quote.0.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012308 Delayed Quote.1.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.63824 Delayed Quote.0.29%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.33% 68 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
