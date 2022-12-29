Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Materials Up as Dollar Slide Continues -- Materials Roundup

12/29/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar tested multi month lows against rival currencies.

Foreign-exchange investors are preparing for a gradual shift away from rate-hiking cycles from central banks around the world.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to moves in the greenback, closed at six-month highs.

Industrial metals prices have fallen steadily this year in anticipation of a global economic slowdown. Copper futures on the London Metal Exchange have retreated almost 14% this year. Aluminum futures have fallen by more than 15% in 2022.

Cal-Maine shares tumbled as the egg producer did not capitalize on a surge in egg prices to the extent that investors had anticipated. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.2055 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.37% 0.7374 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.06592 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
GOLD 0.48% 1814.11 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012086 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.63445 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.03% 151.7675 Real-time Quote.-15.39%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 0.20% 454.1526 Real-time Quote.-9.82%
