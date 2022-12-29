Materials Up as Dollar Slide Continues -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar tested multi month lows against rival currencies.

Foreign-exchange investors are preparing for a gradual shift away from rate-hiking cycles from central banks around the world.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to moves in the greenback, closed at six-month highs.

Industrial metals prices have fallen steadily this year in anticipation of a global economic slowdown. Copper futures on the London Metal Exchange have retreated almost 14% this year. Aluminum futures have fallen by more than 15% in 2022.

Cal-Maine shares tumbled as the egg producer did not capitalize on a surge in egg prices to the extent that investors had anticipated.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1732ET