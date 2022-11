Producers of metals and other raw materials rose slightly as the dollar stabilized against other currencies.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to foreign-exchange movements, rebounded from Monday losses.

A shortage of gasoline is hitting cocoa operations in Nigeria's two cocoa-producing regions, as the fallout of rising transportation costs continues to hurt developing markets.

