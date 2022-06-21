Materials Up as Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar gave back some gains against other currencies.

Gold futures, which typically fare well when the dollar is in retreat, slipped as safe-haven demand ebbed.

Wheat futures fell below $10 a bushel, reflecting favorable weather forecasts in the U.S. and Europe that bode well for harvests, and increased projections for Russian production.

European jet-maker Airbus is pushing against sanctions on Russian titanium sales, wary of difficulties sourcing the rare metal.

The Supreme Court declined to hear a bid by Bayer to end thousands of lawsuits alleging its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, potentially costing the German conglomerate billions of dollars in legal settlements.

