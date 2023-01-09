Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Materials Up as Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup

01/09/2023 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar declined on bets that inflation data later in the week would show alleviated inflation pressures.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said rate increases of either a quarter percentage point or a half percentage point were on the table for the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting. "The data continues to be mixed and therefore it is still too early to expect the Fed to pivot policy," said strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

"We expect markets to remain volatile and do not think macroeconomic conditions support a sustained rally in equities."

Brazilian authorities detained more than 1,000 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro and removed Brasília's federal district governor, a key ally, from his post Monday after protesters stormed the presidential palace a day earlier in what officials said was an attempt to overthrow the country's newly-elected president.

Cargill said its chief financial officer, Jamie Miller, is stepping down for another opportunity as the agricultural giant reshuffles its executive leadership. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.13% 0.69076 Delayed Quote.1.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.53% 1.21837 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.35% 0.74672 Delayed Quote.0.72%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.99% 5.6412 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.66% 1.07318 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.55% 0.012185 Delayed Quote.0.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.11% 0.63682 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pADR Shares End Higher; Amryt Pharma, Renalytix Trade Actively
DJ
05:54pCVS Health Is In Talks To Buy Oak Street Health- Bloomberg Reporter Tweet
RE
05:54pCvs health is in talks to buy oak street health- bloomberg repor…
RE
05:46pFlood, mudslide threat prompts evacuations in California's Santa Barbara County
RE
05:46pS&P downgrades Southwest Airlines outlook, expects weaker FFO
RE
05:43pActivist Investor Jeff Ubben Calls On Bayer To Look Outside For CEO- FT
RE
05:43pActivist investor jeff ubben calls on bayer to look outside for…
RE
05:42pPhilippines raises $3 bln via global bond deal
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.60% to 96.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.85% to $1.0735 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple's iPhone Exports From India Double To Record $2.5 Billion - Bloom..
2Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
3Investor Ubben takes 0.8% stake in Bayer, boosting share price
4North American Morning Briefing: 'Soft Landing' Rally Looks Set to Cont..
5Transcript : Macy's, Inc. Presents at ICR's 25th Anniversary Conference..

HOT NEWS