Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Materials Up as Gold Gains on Fed Hopes -- Materials Roundup

01/25/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked up as the dollar weakened against other currencies because of interest-rate bets.

Gold futures rose for the fifth straight session as investors positioned themselves for a dovish policy statement from the Federal Reserve on Feb. 1.

A shift to mined graphite from the emissions-intensive manmade version could cause shortages for electric-vehicle battery makers, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.80% 0.71076 Delayed Quote.3.15%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.65% 1.24118 Delayed Quote.2.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.74711 Delayed Quote.1.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 1.09213 Delayed Quote.1.57%
GOLD 0.60% 1948.4 Delayed Quote.5.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012274 Delayed Quote.1.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.64832 Delayed Quote.2.20%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pExclusive-Dutch officials headed to Washington to talk controls on chipmaking gear - sources
RE
05:56pTesla inc - cybertruck will not be a significant contributor to…
RE
05:56pMexican energy companies lag methane emission rules, investigators say
RE
05:55pMusk says number of twitter followers 'suggests i'm reasonably p…
RE
05:54pMusk says 'the net value of twitter apart from a few people who…
RE
05:52pTesla cfo says expects average selling price to be above $47,000…
RE
05:52pTech firms, Wall Street lead job cuts in corporate America
RE
05:52pU.s. and dutch officials to meet on friday to discuss chips manu…
RE
05:51pTesla inc - we expect to see above 20% automotive margin, $47,0…
RE
05:50p'Pow, pow!' Prosecutor describes murders in Murdaugh trial
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth i..
2Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
3TESLA : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
4Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India - Downdetector
5Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, InterContinent..

HOT NEWS