Materials Up as Gold Gains on Fed Hopes -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked up as the dollar weakened against other currencies because of interest-rate bets.

Gold futures rose for the fifth straight session as investors positioned themselves for a dovish policy statement from the Federal Reserve on Feb. 1.

A shift to mined graphite from the emissions-intensive manmade version could cause shortages for electric-vehicle battery makers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

