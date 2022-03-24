Materials Up as Inflationary Trends Seen Persisting -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied as traders bet the sector would benefit from inflationary trends.

Supply-chain issues and the impact of the Ukraine war on grain prices has caused a spike in fertilizer prices, making the crucial substances about three to four times costlier now than in 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Nickel trading was interrupted on the London Metal Exchange yet again, as some feared Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands for energy export payments in rubles could extend to metals. Those fears pushed prices up by their maximum daily limit.

