Materials Up as Sector Seen Benefiting from Inflationary Trends -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from inflationary trends.
Copper futures gained on the week amid anticipation of a rebound in Chinese demand.
TD Holdings, a commodities trading house that buys non-ferrous metals and sells them to processors in China, reported a sharp increase in first-quarter revenue.
Soybean futures rose on the CME as Indonesia's ban on palm-oil exports continued to buoy the prices of cooking oils.
