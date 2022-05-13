Materials Up as Sector Seen Benefiting from Inflationary Trends -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from inflationary trends.

Copper futures gained on the week amid anticipation of a rebound in Chinese demand.

TD Holdings, a commodities trading house that buys non-ferrous metals and sells them to processors in China, reported a sharp increase in first-quarter revenue.

Soybean futures rose on the CME as Indonesia's ban on palm-oil exports continued to buoy the prices of cooking oils.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1729ET